Market Analysts see Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gaining to $164. Time to buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] traded at a low on 10/06/22, posting a -0.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $93.35. The company report on October 5, 2022 that ICE Global Network Expands Wireless Service in Europe.

New offerings planned in Bergamo and London.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it is expanding its wireless offering in Europe. ICE plans to offer market data and private bandwidth services over wireless between Bergamo, Frankfurt, London and within the London metro area. These new wireless networks are designed to provide market participants with a lower latency solution for connectivity between trading venues.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3277242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $52.36 billion, with 558.00 million shares outstanding and 550.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3277242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $130.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $158, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.14, while it was recorded at 92.82 for the last single week of trading, and 112.60 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.26%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $45,796 million, or 92.30% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,617,005, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,470,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.22 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -7.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 608 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 39,507,603 shares. Additionally, 619 investors decreased positions by around 37,171,653 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 413,902,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,582,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,540,967 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 5,696,384 shares during the same period.