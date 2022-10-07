Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] is -96.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ: MEGL] gained 5.15% or 0.19 points to close at $3.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2663325 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Magic Empire Global Limited (Nasdaq: MEGL) (the “Company” or “Magic Empire”), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MEGL.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, MEGL reached to a volume of 2663325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Empire Global Limited is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MEGL in the course of the last twelve months was 847.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MEGL stock

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.84 for Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading.

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Magic Empire Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.