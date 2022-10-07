Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Revenue clocked in at $19.64 billion, down -29.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $48.32 during the day while it closed the day at $47.88. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group Names Industry Veteran Jim O’Boyle Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Operations.

O’Boyle brings more than two decades of leadership in customer experience and innovation to Lincoln Financial.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Jim O’Boyle will join as senior vice president and head of Life & Annuity Operations, effective Nov. 1. In this role, O’Boyle will focus on accelerating the company’s efforts to enhance customer experience and continue to improve internal operating efficiency. He will report to Matt Grove, executive vice president, president of Individual Life & Annuities and Lincoln Financial Network.

Lincoln National Corporation stock has also gained 7.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNC stock has inclined by 1.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.49% and lost -29.86% year-on date.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $8.26 billion, with 171.13 million shares outstanding and 154.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 3204308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $59.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98.

LNC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.12, while it was recorded at 47.06 for the last single week of trading, and 57.95 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 17.19%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,402 million, or 79.50% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,399,802, which is approximately -0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,196,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $727.59 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $374.21 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -7.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 14,068,289 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 9,402,534 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 110,229,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,700,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,452,050 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,067 shares during the same period.