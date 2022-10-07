Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] – find out why.

Dynex Capital Inc. [NYSE: DX] traded at a low on 10/06/22, posting a -4.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.69. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Dynex Capital, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter on Monday, October 24, 2022 before the market opens. In connection with this report, the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2978633 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynex Capital Inc. stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for DX stock reached $519.50 million, with 44.52 million shares outstanding and 43.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 979.05K shares, DX reached a trading volume of 2978633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DX shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Dynex Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynex Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynex Capital Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80.

How has DX stock performed recently?

Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, DX shares dropped by -24.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.35 for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.11, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.84 for the last 200 days.

Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] shares currently have an operating margin of +161.68 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dynex Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +153.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04.

Earnings analysis for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynex Capital Inc. go to -5.88%.

Insider trade positions for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]

There are presently around $199 million, or 39.40% of DX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,209,496, which is approximately 1.538% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,828,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.37 million in DX stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.01 million in DX stock with ownership of nearly -28.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynex Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Dynex Capital Inc. [NYSE:DX] by around 4,172,660 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,152,859 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 10,675,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,000,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,754 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 528,456 shares during the same period.