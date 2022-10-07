Inpixon [INPX] is -81.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] loss -13.49% or -0.02 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 12359107 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Inpixon Announces Share Consolidation for NASDAQ Compliance and to Support Strategic Transactions.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) (“Inpixon” or the “Company”), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company’s common stock whereby every seventy-five (75) shares of its outstanding common stock will automatically be combined into one (1) share of common stock. The reverse stock split is being implemented for the purpose of complying with applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules, including the closing bid price requirement and such other minimum bid price rules to the extent they may be applicable, in connection with future strategic transactions.

The reverse stock split will be effective as of the commencement of trading on Friday, October 7, 2022. At such time, the common stock will also commence trading with a new CUSIP number, 45790J867.

It opened the trading session at $9.45, the shares rose to $10.4925 and dropped to $7.7325, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INPX points out that the company has recorded -54.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 12359107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1416, while it was recorded at 0.1212 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2575 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,899,809, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.81% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,030,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.11 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly -22.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 667,496 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,393,636 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,465,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,526,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,139 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,527 shares during the same period.