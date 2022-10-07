HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] Stock trading around $57.34 per share: What’s Next?

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $57.611 during the day while it closed the day at $57.34. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 on November 7, 2022, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair and HEP have scheduled a joint webcast conference on November 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/908108663 An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through November 21, 2022.

HF Sinclair Corporation stock has also gained 7.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DINO stock has inclined by 25.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.03% and gained 74.92% year-on date.

The market cap for DINO stock reached $12.36 billion, with 222.95 million shares outstanding and 165.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, DINO reached a trading volume of 2586570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $59.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for HF Sinclair Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $52, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DINO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DINO stock trade performance evaluation

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, DINO shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.69, while it was recorded at 56.56 for the last single week of trading, and 43.05 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +6.26. HF Sinclair Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 17.65%.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,065 million, or 65.80% of DINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,228,015, which is approximately 0.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,861,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $794.81 million in DINO stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $713.03 million in DINO stock with ownership of nearly -0.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HF Sinclair Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE:DINO] by around 25,153,285 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 19,742,161 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 95,765,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,660,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DINO stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,846,917 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,565,217 shares during the same period.