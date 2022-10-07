Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] Stock trading around $13.75 per share: What’s Next?

Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.44%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Harmonic and Hitron Technologies Join Forces to Offer Sustainable Fiber Solution.

Based on Harmonic’s Market-Leading CableOS Platform, the FTTx and ONU Offering Provides a Flexible Path to Fiber.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it is offering a powerful new fiber solution for cable operators in collaboration with Hitron Technologies, the fastest-growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment manufacturer in North America. The joint offering combines Harmonic’s CableOS® FTTx solution with Hitron’s NOVA-2002 and NOVA-2004 optical network units (ONUs), creating a flexible, cloud-native infrastructure for sustainable delivery of 10G symmetrical services. Nelson Cable in Virginia has successfully deployed the solution for next-gen broadband delivery.

Over the last 12 months, HLIT stock rose by 59.70%. The one-year Harmonic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.83. The average equity rating for HLIT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 104.63 million shares outstanding and 101.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, HLIT stock reached a trading volume of 2733936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Harmonic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Harmonic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on HLIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLIT in the course of the last twelve months was 229.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HLIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.28 for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.48, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmonic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.84 and a Gross Margin at +48.75. Harmonic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06.

Harmonic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HLIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic Inc. go to 19.40%.

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,422 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,454,946, which is approximately -2.054% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,503,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.18 million in HLIT stocks shares; and SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $135.36 million in HLIT stock with ownership of nearly -1.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmonic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ:HLIT] by around 5,493,210 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 3,976,499 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 93,950,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,420,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLIT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,132,197 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,037,934 shares during the same period.