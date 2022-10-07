Guggenheim slashes price target on Etsy Inc. [ETSY] – find out why.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.39%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that the following investor events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:.

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology ConferenceSeptember 7, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -45.06%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.5. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.78 billion, with 127.09 million shares outstanding and 125.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 2575500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $116.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.39. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.61, while it was recorded at 108.55 for the last single week of trading, and 118.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,717 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,749,921, which is approximately 0.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,636,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.07 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 21.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 25,501,324 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 17,275,526 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 85,074,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,851,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,471,098 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 1,823,367 shares during the same period.