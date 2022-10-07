Green Giant Inc. [GGE] fell -5.06% so far this year. What now?

Green Giant Inc. [NASDAQ: GGE] traded at a high on 10/06/22, posting a 168.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7750494 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Green Giant Inc. stands at 46.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.14%.

The market cap for GGE stock reached $77.42 million, with 40.47 million shares outstanding and 18.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.98K shares, GGE reached a trading volume of 7750494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Green Giant Inc. [GGE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Giant Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has GGE stock performed recently?

Green Giant Inc. [GGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.86. With this latest performance, GGE shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Green Giant Inc. [GGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1057, while it was recorded at 1.1440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1563 for the last 200 days.

Green Giant Inc. [GGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Giant Inc. [GGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.56 and a Gross Margin at +20.48. Green Giant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Insider trade positions for Green Giant Inc. [GGE]

Positions in Green Giant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Green Giant Inc. [NASDAQ:GGE] by around 2,043 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGE stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.