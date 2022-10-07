Goldman slashes price target on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] – find out why.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] closed the trading session at $121.38 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $118.79, while the highest price level was $122.61. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Zynga Completes Acquisition of Mobile Growth Platform Storemaven.

Israel-Based Team Expands Zynga’s Mobile Marketing Expertise.

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Storemaven, a world leader in mobile growth and App Store Optimization (ASO) technologies. Expanding Zynga’s existing operations in Israel, the Storemaven team will combine its innovative mobile technologies with Zynga’s expansive global portfolio and Chartboost’s advertising platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.70 percent and weekly performance of 11.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, TTWO reached to a volume of 2829198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $161.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on TTWO stock. On August 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TTWO shares from 141 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 210.39.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.80, while it was recorded at 115.53 for the last single week of trading, and 138.30 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 29.86%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,881 million, or 91.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,576,396, which is approximately -83.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,337,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.39 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 16,659,565 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 964,335,305 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 817,199,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,795,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,756,550 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 244,498,795 shares during the same period.