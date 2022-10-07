Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] moved down -5.60: Why It’s Important

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] closed the trading session at $168.68 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $168.59, while the highest price level was $181.2393. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Generac Announces Acquisition of Industrial IoT Platform Blue Pillar.

Latest addition to provide connectivity solutions for commercial and industrial customers and applications.

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the acquisition of Blue Pillar, an industrial internet of things (IoT) platform developer that designs, deploys and manages Industrial IoT network software solutions to enable distributed energy generation monitoring and control in a more seamless and easy-to-use format. Generac and Blue Pillar share a mutual customer base, with highly compatible product offerings that work together to provide a total connectivity solution to commercial and industrial customers. By acquiring Blue Pillar, Generac aims to further integrate the Blue Pillar platform into its power generation products and, in connection with Generac Grid Services’ projects, provide valuable monitoring and control as a built-in feature.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.07 percent and weekly performance of -3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, GNRC reached to a volume of 2401697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $343.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GNRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 11.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 221.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GNRC stock trade performance evaluation

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, GNRC shares dropped by -26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.50, while it was recorded at 177.64 for the last single week of trading, and 260.14 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.15.

Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 13.47%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,825 million, or 94.50% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,869,064, which is approximately 1.456% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,591,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.54 million in GNRC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $572.47 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly 5.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 7,246,445 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 5,368,146 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 45,633,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,248,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,997 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 986,879 shares during the same period.