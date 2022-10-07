For Lennar Corporation [LEN], Analyst sees a rise to $89. What next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $80.97 during the day while it closed the day at $80.16. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on October 27, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2022.

About LennarLennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar’s homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar’s technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Lennar Corporation stock has also gained 6.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEN stock has inclined by 2.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.24% and lost -30.99% year-on date.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $22.90 billion, with 289.89 million shares outstanding and 263.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2453124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $93.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LEN shares from 83 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.62, while it was recorded at 78.73 for the last single week of trading, and 84.13 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,178 million, or 95.90% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,187,618, which is approximately 0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,628,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in LEN stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.19 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 17,712,838 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 17,731,836 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 203,800,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,244,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,767,774 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,858,000 shares during the same period.