For Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ], Analyst sees a rise to $290. What next?

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] traded at a low on 10/06/22, posting a -1.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $232.52. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Constellation Brands Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Visit ir.cbrands.com to locate information for joining the conference call or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2807630 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Constellation Brands Inc. stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for STZ stock reached $45.28 billion, with 188.54 million shares outstanding and 173.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 936.74K shares, STZ reached a trading volume of 2807630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $274.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $268 to $271, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on STZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 42.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has STZ stock performed recently?

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, STZ shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.54, while it was recorded at 234.01 for the last single week of trading, and 239.60 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.92 and a Gross Margin at +52.14. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 10.72%.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

There are presently around $30,445 million, or 82.90% of STZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,337,760, which is approximately -2.091% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,647,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in STZ stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.65 billion in STZ stock with ownership of nearly -22.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ] by around 7,974,825 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 11,904,091 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 111,055,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,934,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STZ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,987 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,409 shares during the same period.