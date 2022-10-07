For Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS], Analyst sees a drop to $35. What next?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.725 during the day while it closed the day at $17.56. The company report on September 22, 2022 that CANADA GOOSE PUTS THE FOCUS ON BOLD AND BRAVE WOMEN IN ALL-FEMALE SEASONAL CAMPAIGN PHOTOGRAPHED BY ANNIE LEIBOVITZ.

Performance luxury lifestyle brand reveals Jodie Turner-Smith, Soo Joo Park and Khadijha Red Thunder as Live in the Open campaign heroes.

Today, Canada Goose puts women front and centre as it unveils its global Fall/Winter campaign, which stars an all-female cast and was photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOOS stock has declined by -3.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.21% and lost -52.62% year-on date.

The market cap for GOOS stock reached $2.68 billion, with 105.23 million shares outstanding and 54.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, GOOS reached a trading volume of 2459983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GOOS stock trade performance evaluation

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, GOOS shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.64.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.20%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $830 million, or 90.00% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,350,674, which is approximately -3.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,064,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.37 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $69.44 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly 24.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 8,010,648 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,174,345 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 31,090,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,275,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,872,315 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,701,260 shares during the same period.