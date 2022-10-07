For Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMLX] surged by $3.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.36 during the day while it closed the day at $32.82. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx”) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,693,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share.

All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx. Amylyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,004,062 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Amylyx from this offering are expected to be $214.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 8.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMLX stock has inclined by 47.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 138.52% and gained 81.63% year-on date.

The market cap for AMLX stock reached $2.06 billion, with 58.28 million shares outstanding and 40.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, AMLX reached a trading volume of 2740551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $36 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6867.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, AMLX shares gained by 83.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 30.33 for the last single week of trading.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29013.33 and a Gross Margin at +81.75. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30852.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.90.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $874 million, or 55.70% of AMLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMLX stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 7,170,536, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,540,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.2 million in AMLX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $72.2 million in AMLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMLX] by around 4,889,771 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,686,746 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 20,045,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,622,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMLX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 819,192 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 589,410 shares during the same period.