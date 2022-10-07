Evercore ISI slashes price target on Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] – find out why.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] closed the trading session at $10.28 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.24, while the highest price level was $10.52. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Gates Industrial to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 10th Annual Laguna Conference.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in Morgan Stanley’s 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Friday, September 16, 2022. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 10:35 a.m. Eastern time.

To access a webcast of this presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.39 percent and weekly performance of 3.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 675.45K shares, GTES reached to a volume of 2993153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $14.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $17 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock. On December 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GTES shares from 22 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 25.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

GTES stock trade performance evaluation

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, GTES shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +38.59. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 1.57%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,959 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 178,587,591, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,382,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.73 million in GTES stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $98.61 million in GTES stock with ownership of nearly 0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gates Industrial Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE:GTES] by around 13,057,905 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 7,737,488 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 267,004,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,799,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTES stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,230 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,961,233 shares during the same period.