Evercore ISI slashes price target on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] – find out why.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $181.84 during the day while it closed the day at $178.39. The company report on September 28, 2022 that CrowdStrike Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women.

Global technology leader recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as a top company for women in cybersecurity.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced its recognition as one of the Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. This is CrowdStrike’s first time being named to this prestigious list, adding to the growing list of awards and recognition that CrowdStrike has recently garnered for its culture and leadership.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 7.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRWD stock has declined by -6.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.54% and lost -12.87% year-on date.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $41.86 billion, with 232.55 million shares outstanding and 211.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 2650375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $239.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 7.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 73.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.90, while it was recorded at 172.86 for the last single week of trading, and 184.28 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 73.75%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,141 million, or 77.00% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,320,057, which is approximately -2.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,072,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.44 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -10.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

577 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 17,265,016 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 13,449,647 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 127,036,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,751,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,500,299 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 2,378,640 shares during the same period.