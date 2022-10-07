Edison International [EIX] fell -14.07% so far this year. What now?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] traded at a low on 10/06/22, posting a -2.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.65. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Application Period Opens for $1.5 Million Edison Scholars Program.

STEM students can earn $50,000 scholarship, paid summer internship with Southern California Edison.

High school seniors with big dreams who want to make a difference in the world through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to become Edison Scholars. Edison International is accepting applications for the $1.5 million scholarship program through Dec. 9. Students can see if they are eligible and apply at edisonscholars.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2893909 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edison International stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for EIX stock reached $22.72 billion, with 381.43 million shares outstanding and 381.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 2893909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $73.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $69 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. On June 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EIX shares from 75 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.28 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.14, while it was recorded at 59.11 for the last single week of trading, and 65.89 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.92 and a Gross Margin at +23.50. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.35%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

There are presently around $19,793 million, or 90.30% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,453,330, which is approximately 2.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,981,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edison International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 24,774,312 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 19,159,118 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 293,544,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,477,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,516,023 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,099,848 shares during the same period.