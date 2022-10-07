Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is -10.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.45%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Dropbox Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Second Quarter Revenue of $572.7 Million, Up 7.9% Year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, Up 8.8% Year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Margin of 14.5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 31.9%.

Over the last 12 months, DBX stock dropped by -21.94%. The one-year Dropbox Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.8. The average equity rating for DBX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.06 billion, with 364.10 million shares outstanding and 272.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, DBX stock reached a trading volume of 2446170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.45. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.37, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 22.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dropbox Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DBX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,037 million, or 82.80% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,891,132, which is approximately -0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,144,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.32 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $357.28 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 5.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 21,422,852 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 25,334,223 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 181,566,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,323,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,540,783 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,685,912 shares during the same period.