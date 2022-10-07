Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Is Currently -4.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] price plunged by -4.65 percent to reach at -$4.6. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Digital Realty Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID #0366978 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty’s website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com.

A sum of 3139696 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $99.015 and dropped to a low of $93.56 until finishing in the latest session at $94.40.

The one-year DLR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.17. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $152.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $151 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $144, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DLR stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLR shares from 180 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.02 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.66, while it was recorded at 99.05 for the last single week of trading, and 135.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +26.26. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,028 million, or 97.90% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,944,312, which is approximately -1.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,018,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in DLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.79 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -0.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 16,106,395 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 12,929,757 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 246,686,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,722,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,844,353 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 991,669 shares during the same period.