Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] Is Currently 51.13 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] traded at a high on 10/06/22, posting a 51.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Public Offering.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company,” or “Code Chain” or “We”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner has determined that given the market conditions it is not in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity capital at this time and intends to withdraw its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 58590556 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Code Chain New Continent Limited stands at 37.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.15%.

The market cap for CCNC stock reached $10.85 million, with 41.07 million shares outstanding and 26.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 287.75K shares, CCNC reached a trading volume of 58590556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

How has CCNC stock performed recently?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.06. With this latest performance, CCNC shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2535, while it was recorded at 0.1748 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6710 for the last 200 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.00% of CCNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCNC stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 113,494, which is approximately -6.956% of the company’s market cap and around 37.21% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 58,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in CCNC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in CCNC stock with ownership of nearly -68.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 13,596 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 57,747 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 150,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,596 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.