CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] moved down -3.31: Why It’s Important

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] slipped around -1.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.59 at the close of the session, down -3.31%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that CMS Energy to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Results on October 27.

CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2022 third quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy’s website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy’s website in the “Investor Relations” section.

CMS Energy Corporation stock is now -13.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMS Stock saw the intraday high of $58.67 and lowest of $56.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.76, which means current price is +0.14% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 3117211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $72.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $76, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has CMS stock performed recently?

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.81 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.07, while it was recorded at 58.76 for the last single week of trading, and 66.79 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

There are presently around $15,274 million, or 95.80% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,648,086, which is approximately 1.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,673,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in CMS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $949.21 million in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 2.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

313 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 20,985,256 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 17,337,889 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 231,582,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,905,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,572 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,603,832 shares during the same period.