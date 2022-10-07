Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] Is Currently 36.66 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] gained 36.66% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Clever Leaves Partners With House of Kush for International Expansion.

Multinational operator partners with House of Kush to grow and commercialize THC smokable flower from House of Kush’s genetics outside of the United States and Canada.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced a partnership today with U.S. cannabis-branded genetic innovation company, House of Kush, to be the exclusive grower and distributor of proprietary genetics globally. Clever Leaves will be the exclusive producer of various genetics for House of Kush outside of the United States and Canada.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. represents 39.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.41 million with the latest information. CLVR stock price has been found in the range of $0.5933 to $0.8496.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, CLVR reached a trading volume of 2527373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVR shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for CLVR stock

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.68. With this latest performance, CLVR shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8318, while it was recorded at 0.6487 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4073 for the last 200 days.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.72 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.43.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 19.30% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,466,892, which is approximately 1.25% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,138,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in CLVR stocks shares; and MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.9 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly -3.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 1,845,437 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 951,511 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,141,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,938,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,174 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 187,310 shares during the same period.