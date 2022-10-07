Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Stock trading around $12.09 per share: What’s Next?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] loss -1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $12.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Fathom Events and DNA Films Announces Premiere of “It’s Happening Right Here”.

Documentary unveils the truth that child sex trafficking can happen in every community in the U.S.

DNA Films, Fathom Events, and Operation Underground Railroad announce the premiere of the shocking new documentary “It’s Happening Right Here”. The film hits select cinemas nationwide for one day only on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. represents 118.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.51 billion with the latest information. CNK stock price has been found in the range of $11.71 to $12.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 5827910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $20.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $16 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CNK stock. On June 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.24 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 12.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.00 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,432 million, or 99.29% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,258,910, which is approximately -2.905% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,449,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.51 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $134.65 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,255,143 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,739,496 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 97,466,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,461,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,500,175 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 850,902 shares during the same period.