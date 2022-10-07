Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] Revenue clocked in at $8.12 billion, up 66.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] closed the trading session at $101.65 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.03, while the highest price level was $103.87. The company report on September 16, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVENESS OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR ITS EXCHANGE OFFERS RELATING TO WARRANTS.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) (“Chesapeake” or the “Company”) today announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registering common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“common stock”), of the Company issuable as part of the Company’s previously announced exchange offers (each, an “Offer,” and collectively, the “Offers”) relating to its outstanding (i) Class A warrants (the “Class A warrants”), (ii) Class B warrants (the “Class B warrants”) and (iii) Class C warrants (the “Class C warrants,” and together with the Class A warrants and the Class B warrants, the “warrants”), each to purchase shares of common stock, has been declared effective by the SEC. As a result, the Company does not expect or intend to extend the expiration date of any Offer, each of which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on October 7, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”), as described in the Company’s Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offers to Exchange, each, as amended. The Company advises holders of warrants who intend and are eligible to participate in the Offers to tender their warrants as soon as possible in the manner described in the Company’s Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offers to Exchange and related offering materials previously distributed to each holder.

The Company is offering to all holders of the warrants the opportunity to receive a number of shares of common stock to be determined over a ten trading day volume-weighted average trading price measurement period, in each case, for warrants validly tendered and accepted for exchange pursuant to the Offers, as further described in the Company’s Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offers to Exchange, each, as amended.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.60 percent and weekly performance of 8.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, CHK reached to a volume of 2413926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $149.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHK stock trade performance evaluation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.32. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.99, while it was recorded at 99.89 for the last single week of trading, and 85.42 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 4.10%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,607 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 12,665,899, which is approximately -2.702% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,008,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in CHK stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.07 billion in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -4.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 18,624,567 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 23,939,861 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 91,301,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,866,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,228,355 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 937,255 shares during the same period.