CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain 49.38% so far this year. What now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] jumped around 3.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $105.73 at the close of the session, up 3.10%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that CF Fertilisers UK Announces Intention to Temporarily Halt Ammonia Production at Billingham Complex; Company Will Import Ammonia to Produce AN Fertiliser and Nitric Acid at Site.

CF Fertilisers UK, a subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), today announced its intention to temporarily halt ammonia production at the Billingham Complex due to market conditions. CF Fertilisers UK intends to use the site’s capability to import ammonia to enable it to continue to run its ammonium nitrate (AN) and nitric acid upgrade plants. The Company expects to fulfil all ammonia and nitric acid contracts and all orders of AN contracted for delivery in the coming months.

At current natural gas and carbon prices, CF Fertilisers UK’s ammonia production is uneconomical, with marginal costs above £2,000 per tonne and global ammonia prices at about half that level. The current cost of natural gas at NBP is more than twice as high as it was one year ago, with the NBP forward strip suggesting that this price will continue to rise in the months ahead.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock is now 49.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CF Stock saw the intraday high of $107.74 and lowest of $102.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.60, which means current price is +67.56% above from all time high which was touched on 08/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 2750631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $111.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $103 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.23, while it was recorded at 101.98 for the last single week of trading, and 91.33 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 4.53%.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $20,182 million, or 98.10% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,091,008, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,661,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.06 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -0.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 21,302,976 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 17,416,761 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 152,158,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,878,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,720,836 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 6,107,005 shares during the same period.