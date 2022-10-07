Canaccord Genuity lifts OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] closed the trading session at $1.06 on 10/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.89, while the highest price level was $1.06. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Achieves fourth consecutive quarter of record net revenue and continues growth as a leading Canadian LP in recreational adult use market share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.43 percent and weekly performance of 17.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, OGI reached to a volume of 3484163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

OGI stock trade performance evaluation

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.01. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0407, while it was recorded at 0.9326 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3024 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.38 and a Gross Margin at -79.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -165.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39 million, or 13.92% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,912,888, which is approximately -22.135% of the company’s market cap and around 18.66% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,896,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 million in OGI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.36 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly 24.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 3,190,360 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,894,317 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 21,057,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,142,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,018,466 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 125,849 shares during the same period.