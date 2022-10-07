Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, down -6.85%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Borqs Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Provide Solar + Energy Storage Systems to Commercial and Residential Property in Hawaii.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data shows oil generated about two-thirds of Hawaii’s electricity in 2021. That makes Hawaii the most petroleum-dependent state.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is now -88.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRQS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7399 and lowest of $0.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.42, which means current price is +17.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 5492525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -34.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.77 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0576, while it was recorded at 0.7525 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2548 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 93,774, which is approximately 852.601% of the company’s market cap and around 7.58% of the total institutional ownership; PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, holding 54,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 1939.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 194,341 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 60,187 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,009 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,945 shares during the same period.