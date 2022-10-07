Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] is -96.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] loss -1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $1.77 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines to Present at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that the Company will host a roundtable discussion and present at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11am Central European Time, BWV will host a roundtable discussion entitled, “Mathematical Modeling for Identification of Antigens for Novel Vaccine Development,” moderated by Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at The University of Oxford and member of the BWV Scientific Advisory Board. In addition to the roundtable, Dr. Gupta will deliver a presentation on the current status and progress of the Company’s universal influenza vaccine candidate, BWV-101, on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11am Central European Time.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. represents 12.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.43 million with the latest information. BWV stock price has been found in the range of $1.75 to $2.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 2352600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, BWV shares dropped by -38.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6787, while it was recorded at 1.7520 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.00% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 609,606, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.50% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 403,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in BWV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $68000.0 in BWV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 710,616 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 53,604 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 350,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,114,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 708,077 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 53,604 shares during the same period.