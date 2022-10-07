Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] is -13.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] loss -7.15% on the last trading session, reaching $19.08 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid.

North American fresh foods producer now leading in energy independence through innovative fuel cells, solar and battery deployments.

Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.

Bloom Energy Corporation represents 178.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.45 billion with the latest information. BE stock price has been found in the range of $18.4737 to $21.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 4966740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47.

Trading performance analysis for BE stock

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -24.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.25, while it was recorded at 20.45 for the last single week of trading, and 20.22 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.06. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $2,247 million, or 78.90% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,978,921, which is approximately -2.267% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,226,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.84 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $275.08 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 14.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 15,147,171 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 10,585,793 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 92,014,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,747,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,312,327 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,594,734 shares during the same period.