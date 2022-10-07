Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] moved down -2.63: Why It’s Important

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.61%. The company report on September 30, 2022 that Ballard announces global manufacturing strategy, including plan to invest $130 million in MEA manufacturing facility and R&D center in Shanghai, China.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today its strategy ‘local for local’ where it plans to deepen its global manufacturing footprint in Europe, the United States and China to support global market demand growth through 2030. As part of this strategy, Ballard has entered into an investment agreement with the Government of Anting in Shanghai’s Jiading District to establish its new China headquarters, membrane electrode assembly (MEA) manufacturing facility and R&D center at a site strategically located at the Jiading Hydrogen Port, located in one of China’s leading automotive industry clusters.

Ballard plans to invest approximately $130 million over the next three years, which will enable annual production capacity at the new MEA production facility of approximately 13 million MEAs, which will supply approximately 20,000 engines. Ballard expects to be able to achieve significant capacity expansion of this facility in future phases with much lower capital requirements. The facility will also include space to assemble approximately 600 engines annually to support the production and sale of Ballard engines in the rail, marine, off-road and stationary markets in China, as well as for certain export markets.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock dropped by -51.83%. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 298.16 million shares outstanding and 251.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 3141509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.62, while it was recorded at 6.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $543 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,367,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.71 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $33.62 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,603,009 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 18,452,973 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 47,207,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,263,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,951,417 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,807,903 shares during the same period.