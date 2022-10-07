Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc [AMV] is -70.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc [NASDAQ: AMV] price surged by 95.45 percent to reach at $11.96.

A sum of 5706363 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 238.61K shares. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc shares reached a high of $30.99 and dropped to a low of $12.50 until finishing in the latest session at $24.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc [AMV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc is set at 43.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 349.86.

AMV Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc [AMV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading.