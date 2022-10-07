Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $52

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] price surged by 0.08 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2022 Third Quarter Results on Oct. 26, 2022.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] today announced that it expects to release its 2022 third quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 27.

A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com/investors.

A sum of 2501875 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $48.105 and dropped to a low of $47.66 until finishing in the latest session at $48.00.

The one-year ACGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.02.

Guru’s Opinion on Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

UBS have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53.

ACGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.77, while it was recorded at 47.30 for the last single week of trading, and 45.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arch Capital Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.71.

ACGL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 49.25%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,797 million, or 91.00% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 34,906,858, which is approximately 0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,265,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $1.03 billion in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 18,760,007 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 19,005,348 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 291,342,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,107,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,526,565 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,564,371 shares during the same period.