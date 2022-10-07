Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $20

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] traded at a low on 10/06/22, posting a -2.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.05. The company report on September 30, 2022 that Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company’s Series D, Series E, and Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock of $0.3984375, $0.390625, and $0.390625 per share, respectively. The Series D, E, and F preferred stock dividends reflect accrued dividends from July 30, 2022 through October 29, 2022. The dividends are payable on October 31, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on October 15, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2937191 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $2.07 billion, with 170.30 million shares outstanding and 166.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 2937191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has ABR stock performed recently?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 16.10 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.95 and a Gross Margin at +99.05. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

There are presently around $871 million, or 44.60% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,736,254, which is approximately -0.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,319,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.56 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.36 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 4.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 12,483,726 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 6,363,011 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 53,431,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,277,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,085 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,233 shares during the same period.