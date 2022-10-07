Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] Revenue clocked in at $10.80 million, down -54.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] gained 28.36% or 0.76 points to close at $3.44 with a heavy trading volume of 15734172 shares. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Addentax Group Corp. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market and Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share.

The Company’s common stock began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ATXG” on August 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.69, the shares rose to $4.29 and dropped to $2.6501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATXG points out that the company has recorded -92.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, ATXG reached to a volume of 15734172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 33.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 688.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for ATXG stock

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, ATXG shares dropped by -44.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Addentax Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.