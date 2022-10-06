why Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.33

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] jumped around 0.85 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.01 at the close of the session, up 3.02%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Range Declares Quarterly Dividend.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Resources Corporation stock is now 62.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRC Stock saw the intraday high of $29.34 and lowest of $27.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.44, which means current price is +73.61% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 4784852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.98.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.79. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.98, while it was recorded at 26.67 for the last single week of trading, and 27.50 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 36.99%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $6,444 million, or 86.90% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,468,710, which is approximately 11.77% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,024,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.96 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $722.35 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -15.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 24,877,066 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 31,053,880 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 166,211,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,142,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,628,660 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,133,768 shares during the same period.