why Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] loss -5.59% or -0.1 points to close at $1.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2816571 shares. The company report on September 1, 2022 that UPDATE — Appreciate-Managed SFR Securitization Receives AAA-Rating From Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar.

Appreciate’s Institutional Client Pagaya Receives AAA-Rating on its Single Family Rental Securitization.

RW National Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Appreciate) (“Appreciate”), the parent holding company of leading end-to-end Single Family Rental (“SFR”) marketplace and management platform RW OpCo, LLC (“Renters Warehouse”), celebrates its continued partnership with global technology company, Pagaya Investments US LLC (“Pagaya”), which today announced it has received a AAA-rating from Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and DBRS Morningstar on its SFR securitization.

It opened the trading session at $1.78, the shares rose to $1.78 and dropped to $1.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGY points out that the company has recorded -82.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, PGY reached to a volume of 2816571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -82.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.1175, while it was recorded at 1.7690 for the last single week of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 73,950,395 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 27,314,793 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 26,494,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,770,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,632,404 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 23,230,046 shares during the same period.