why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.03

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.80 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on October 5, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2022.

About Conagra BrandsConagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender’s®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock is now -1.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAG Stock saw the intraday high of $33.98 and lowest of $33.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.97, which means current price is +12.44% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4594158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 126.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.31, while it was recorded at 33.30 for the last single week of trading, and 34.13 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.10%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,748 million, or 86.00% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,817,350, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,073,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $943.66 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 11.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 33,411,690 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 34,712,322 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 338,631,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,755,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,124,634 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,276,374 shares during the same period.