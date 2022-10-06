why ASAP Inc. [WTRH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

ASAP Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, up 4.51%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that New National Brand Partnering with ASAP.com; Expanded Delivery Service Now Includes NAPA Auto Parts.

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), has started delivery of auto parts from NAPA stores. NAPA is a new national brand partnering with ASAP.com as the company shifts to delivering ‘anything’ to consumers — same day, from any type of business.

Beginning in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when you need to order anything – from a car battery to windshield wipers or even tires – you may see a familiar face from ASAP delivering them right to your door. Customers order their needed parts at NAPAonline.com, where they can select the nearest Baton Rouge location.

ASAP Inc. stock is now -77.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTRH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1724 and lowest of $0.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.28, which means current price is +20.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, WTRH reached a trading volume of 5959791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASAP Inc. [WTRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ASAP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for ASAP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASAP Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has WTRH stock performed recently?

ASAP Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for ASAP Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2644, while it was recorded at 0.1535 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3548 for the last 200 days.

ASAP Inc. [WTRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASAP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ASAP Inc. [WTRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAP Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for ASAP Inc. [WTRH]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.40% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,199,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in WTRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.28 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly -13.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in ASAP Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 2,265,487 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,135,424 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 15,454,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,855,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,282 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 566,025 shares during the same period.