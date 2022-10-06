Wall Street Analyst Reiterated BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] loss -2.98% or -2.22 points to close at $72.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2813468 shares. The company report on September 26, 2022 that BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its First Indiana Location.

The brand-new club opens in Noblesville on Friday, September 30, marking the retailer’s first-ever location in the state of Indiana.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Noblesville, IN will open on Friday, September 30, 2022. The opening will bring the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 231 and the first club location for BJ’s in Indiana.

It opened the trading session at $74.34, the shares rose to $74.46 and dropped to $72.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BJ points out that the company has recorded 6.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, BJ reached to a volume of 2813468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $82.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $74, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BJ stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BJ shares from 78 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BJ stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.07, while it was recorded at 73.78 for the last single week of trading, and 65.94 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.81 and a Gross Margin at +18.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

There are presently around $9,658 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,489,139, which is approximately -3.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,687,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.4 million in BJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $811.24 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -29.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 17,680,176 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 21,113,179 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 94,881,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,674,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,438,359 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 947,213 shares during the same period.