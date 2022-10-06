Wall Street Analyst Initiated Asana Inc. [ASAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] gained 2.41% or 0.61 points to close at $25.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3293667 shares. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Asana to Host Investor Event on October 11, 2022.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced it will host an investor event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. The event will be held at Oracle Park, a Major League Baseball (MLB) Stadium, and home of the San Francisco Giants.

Asana’s COO, Anne Raimondi, will host Neil Boland, Senior Vice President, Technology & CISO of Major League Baseball, for a fireside chat. They will talk about MLB’s exciting initiatives and how MLB is using Asana’s platform to achieve them. Dustin Moskovitz, Asana’s CEO and Co-Founder, will also host a question and answer session for investors.

It opened the trading session at $24.52, the shares rose to $26.24 and dropped to $24.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded -32.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -59.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 3293667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $27.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 21 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 37.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.70, while it was recorded at 23.90 for the last single week of trading, and 34.61 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $1,400 million, or 52.00% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,709,150, which is approximately 4.414% of the company’s market cap and around 41.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,372,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.97 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $126.48 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 10,306,339 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 15,101,744 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 28,661,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,069,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000,288 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,266,931 shares during the same period.