Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Mosaic Company [MOS]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] gained 5.36% or 2.65 points to close at $52.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4707183 shares. The company report on October 3, 2022 that The Mosaic Company Announces Hurricane Ian Impacts.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that North American Phosphates was negatively impacted by damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Significant flooding and high winds were experienced throughout central Florida during the storm, and this caused modest damage to our facilities and to supporting infrastructure. As a result, early assessments indicate phosphate production could be down by approximately 200,000-250,000 tonnes, split roughly evenly between the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Repairs are expected to be completed over the next 1-2 weeks.

It opened the trading session at $50.40, the shares rose to $52.11 and dropped to $50.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOS points out that the company has recorded -22.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 4707183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $69.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.39, while it was recorded at 49.58 for the last single week of trading, and 53.47 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 8.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $15,699 million, or 91.30% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,699,307, which is approximately -2.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,993,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.28 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -15.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 33,691,740 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 40,511,560 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 227,175,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,378,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,313,685 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 10,106,222 shares during the same period.