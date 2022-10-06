Volta Inc. [VLTA] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.84%. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Volta Realigns Organization to Reduce Costs and Drive Strategic Priorities.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) today announced an organizational realignment to reduce costs and drive strategic priorities. This refocuses resources on accelerating the company’s successful digital advertising business, collaborating with Volta’s numerous retail and commercial property partners, and driving public-private partnerships that align with the $7.5 billion of funding the Federal government has allocated towards public EV charging infrastructure buildout under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Over the last 12 months, VLTA stock dropped by -85.27%. The one-year Volta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.18. The average equity rating for VLTA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $219.23 million, with 168.05 million shares outstanding and 113.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, VLTA stock reached a trading volume of 4618908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLTA shares from 3 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

VLTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.84. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -41.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1130, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1813 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 27.80% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,180,153, which is approximately 309.792% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,722,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 million in VLTA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.3 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 327.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 23,183,474 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 12,492,365 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,855,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,530,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,557,854 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,647,604 shares during the same period.