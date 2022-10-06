VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is -91.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Vistagen to Participate at Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a panel discussion regarding emerging therapies for psychiatric disorders and host one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference taking place in San Francisco on October 6 and 7, 2022.

Panel DetailsTitle: Emerging broad pipeline for psychiatric indications does not weigh on our mindDate: Friday, October 7, 2022Time: 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -91.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.165 and lowest of $0.1542 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.78, which means current price is +17.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.03M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 3709891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1730, while it was recorded at 0.1586 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0115 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $23 million, or 71.40% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 20,697,286, which is approximately 28.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 16,302,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.19 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 15,551,886 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,780,687 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 112,435,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,767,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,364,747 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,185,656 shares during the same period.