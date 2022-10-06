United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $214

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $167.93 on 10/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $166.69, while the highest price level was $169.88. The company report on September 9, 2022 that UPS Announces Retirement of Charlene Thomas.

CHRO Darrell Ford Assumes Responsibility for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

UPS announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Charlene Thomas will retire after 34 years of exemplary service, effective Oct. 1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.65 percent and weekly performance of 0.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 2808911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $209.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $255 to $227. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.83, while it was recorded at 165.35 for the last single week of trading, and 195.02 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 4.76%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88,295 million, or 72.90% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,497,855, which is approximately 1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,606,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.84 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.78 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly -2.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,149 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 34,756,145 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 22,004,710 shares, while 264 investors held positions by with 469,024,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,785,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,415,439 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,449 shares during the same period.