Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Is Currently 4.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] gained 4.14% or 1.85 points to close at $46.56 with a heavy trading volume of 6579955 shares. The company report on October 1, 2022 that Truist Foundation Donates $250,000 for Hurricane Relief in South Carolina.

Truist Foundation announced it is donating $250,000 to support relief and recovery efforts for South Carolina communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

A portion of the donation will be made to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ian in South Carolina, specifically focused on medium- and long-term community needs such as rebuilding homes and livelihoods, mental health services and other challenges identified by communities that arise as recovery efforts progress.

It opened the trading session at $45.20, the shares rose to $46.60 and dropped to $45.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TFC points out that the company has recorded -15.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 6579955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $55.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.17.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.16, while it was recorded at 44.61 for the last single week of trading, and 53.18 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 5.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $45,828 million, or 75.50% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,837,620, which is approximately 1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,605,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.88 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 10.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 724 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 70,169,699 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 65,637,100 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 848,481,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 984,287,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,464,116 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 6,291,495 shares during the same period.