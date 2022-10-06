Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] Revenue clocked in at $2.09 billion, down -10.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: TMX] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.66 during the day while it closed the day at $40.39. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Terminix Satisfies a Key Closing Condition of the Rentokil Merger by Completing the Divestment of its U.K. and Norway Businesses.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and pest management services to residential and commercial customers, today announced it has completed the divestment of its pest management businesses in the U.K. and Norway (the “divestment”).

The businesses were acquired by Norvestor VIII SCSp, a fund managed by Nordic mid-market private equity firm Norvestor Advisory. Terminix expects to record a loss on the sale of these assets in the period ending June 30, 2022. Together, the two businesses were expected to generate approximately $60 million in revenue and less than $10 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 7.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMX stock has declined by -3.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.66% and lost -10.70% year-on date.

The market cap for TMX stock reached $4.88 billion, with 121.50 million shares outstanding and 121.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 927.17K shares, TMX reached a trading volume of 2036444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMX shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $57 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $49, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TMX stock trade performance evaluation

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, TMX shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.91, while it was recorded at 39.29 for the last single week of trading, and 43.11 for the last 200 days.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +39.27. Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. go to 19.00%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [TMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,877 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 11,728,109, which is approximately -0.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,029,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.46 million in TMX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $303.29 million in TMX stock with ownership of nearly -43.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:TMX] by around 16,422,156 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,984,312 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 89,340,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,746,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,031 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,562 shares during the same period.