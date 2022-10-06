SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $26

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.24%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that SunPower Announces Progress Toward 25X25 Commitments.

New investments and strategic alliances support the economic and resiliency benefits of solar and storage across the nation.

Teams up with McKinsey & Company, GRID Alternatives and Solar Energy International to help attract, retain and train women for careers in solar.

Over the last 12 months, SPWR stock rose by 1.94%. The one-year SunPower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.09. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.94 billion, with 173.95 million shares outstanding and 172.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, SPWR stock reached a trading volume of 2935892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $22.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.61, while it was recorded at 23.35 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,474 million, or 39.30% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,872,042, which is approximately 16.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,182,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.17 million in SPWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $107.51 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 9,336,321 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 5,960,526 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 48,441,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,737,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,660 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,348 shares during the same period.