Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] is -89.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] price surged by 2.78 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Enters into Manufacturing Agreement for Ropidoxuridine.

Agreement to help advance lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT) while reducing its side effects, entered into an agreement with TCG GreenChem, Inc. to manufacture Ropidoxuridine, the Company’s lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, for use in formulating the drug product for testing in clinical trials of Ropidoxuridine and RT of cancers.

A sum of 4832362 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.83M shares. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.69 and dropped to a low of $4.03 until finishing in the latest session at $4.07.

SHPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading.