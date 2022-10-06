Sanofi [SNY] is -20.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] traded at a low on 10/05/22, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.82. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) approved by FDA as the first and only treatment indicated for prurigo nodularis.

Dupixent significantly reduced itch and skin lesions compared to placebo in direct-to-Phase 3 program consisting of two pivotal trials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3000506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sanofi stands at 1.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.60%.

The market cap for SNY stock reached $100.58 billion, with 2.50 billion shares outstanding and 2.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, SNY reached a trading volume of 3000506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sanofi [SNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $60.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

How has SNY stock performed recently?

Sanofi [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.34, while it was recorded at 39.03 for the last single week of trading, and 49.57 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.48.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.63. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi [SNY] managed to generate an average of $65,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Sanofi [SNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Sanofi [SNY]

There are presently around $10,420 million, or 10.50% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 76,997,282, which is approximately -16.313% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,715,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.23 million in SNY stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $701.34 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly -1.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanofi stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 33,178,899 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 22,673,042 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 205,822,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,674,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,521,280 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,669 shares during the same period.